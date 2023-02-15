First of three teenagers laid to rest following Galway pier tragedy

The first of three funerals has taken place following the tragedy at Menlo Pier in Galway last Saturday, after a car entered the water.

Three friends, 16 year old John Keenan Sammon, 19 year old Christopher Stokes and 17 year old Wojcieck Penek, died when the car they were travelling in entered the River Corrib in Galway City.

16 year old John Keenan Sammon has been remembered as a passionate boxer, who was full of life and had a wonderful sense of humour.

He was laid to rest in Ballinfoyle this morning, while the funeral for his friend Christopher will take place at the same church tomorrow.

Wojcieck Penek will be laid to rest on Friday in Kilkenny.

Speaking at John's service this morning, Michael Mongan from Olympian Boxing Club said: "there are thousands of stories and memories that people who knew him could share".

Mourners heard a number of stories about John, who was described as a gentle giant.

Biddy Donovan, who spoke on behalf of John’s mother Elizabeth, says he treated everyone like family.

While Fr Kevin Blade recalled how he would visit the parochial house as a young child.

"He often came to the front with either his brother or his sister and he's ring the doorbell, then you'd open the door and he's have a big smile that would melt your heart".

According to Galway Beo, Fr. Blade continued and told the congregation: "There are occasions in life when no words seem fitting when we are numbed speechless" and that the price of the intense love people had for John was grief".

The priest revealed to the mourning crowd that his nickname within his family was "Baby John".

The funeral Christopher Stokes, who was just 19 years of age will take place at the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle at 12 noon on Thursday 16 February.

The funeral of Wojciech Panek, who was just 17 years of age will take place Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny on Friday at 2pm.

Investigations are continuing into the deaths of John, Christopher Stokes and Wojcieck Penek and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.