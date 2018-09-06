Is Ireland set to become the next Amity Island?

If last week’s shark attack in Cork wasn’t terrifying enough, the Irish Independent has released this footage of a terrifying catch off the Wexford coast.

Hobby fisherman, Cerjegs Zamahaev, had been casting for cod off Hook Head when he suddenly felt a bite.

After two minutes of reeling in, it turned out to be the biggest ‘cod’ he’d ever seen.

Great white? Nope, but it was a tope or school shark, which are relatively common in our waters at this time of the year.

Cerjegs released the shark before heading home.

Thankfully, the vulnerable-listed species is not known to attack humans.

Hat tip to Amy Molloy of the Irish Independent for the story.

