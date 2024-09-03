Play Button
Five children arrested on suspicion of murdering elderly man

Five children arrested on suspicion of murdering elderly man
PSNI stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Five children have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 80-year-old man was attacked in a park in the UK.

The victim was assaulted while walking his dog on Sunday evening on the outskirts of Leicester.

Three girls and two boys - aged between 12 and 14 - are in police custody.

Leicestershire police say the pensioner was allegedly attacked at about 6.30 pm in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town.

In a statement, police said: “It is reported the victim, who was walking his dog, is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms, was seriously assaulted by a group of young people. They left the scene prior to emergency services arriving.

“Detectives are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are speaking to residents in the area to gather as much information as possible.

As part of inquiries, they want to speak to anyone in the park or in the area of Bramble Way between 6 pm and 6.45 pm on Sunday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

