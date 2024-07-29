Five people lose their lives on Irish roads over the weekend

A man in his 20s and two men in their 30s were among those to lose their lives in road traffic collisions in County Meath over the weekend.

Last night a man in his 20s was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the Trim to Navan Road at around 10 o'clock last night.

Gardaí say local diversions are in place on the R161 at Philpotstown near Navan, as they investigate the crash.

The man who was aged in his 20s and was the only person in the car, was initially treated at the scene before being brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was later pronounced dead.

His death was the third on the roads in Co. Meath yesterday - just before 5pm 2 men in their 30's were killed in a collision involving three motorbikes near Oldcastle.

Two other men were hurt in the crash, one of them seriously.

In all five people died in road crashes throughout the weekend, including a man in his 40s in Cork, and a 14-year-old in Kilkenny on Saturday.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision between the e-scooter and car which happened on the Tullaroan road at Bonnettstown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Gardaí.

