Flights across Ireland and UK impacted due to storm Ashley

Ryanair planes, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dublin Airport says Storm Ashley is having an impact on flight operations throughout Ireland and the UK today.

Ryanair flight from Birmingham to Cork has been forced to divert to Shannon airport - the flight was due to arrive at 2.05 pm.

Some services at Cork Airport have been cancelled, with many others facing delays

Passengers are being advised to contact their Airline directly.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

