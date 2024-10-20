Flights across Ireland and UK impacted due to storm Ashley

Dublin Airport says Storm Ashley is having an impact on flight operations throughout Ireland and the UK today.

11.45am update:#Stormashley is having an impact on flight operations throughout Ireland and the UK today. Some airlines have cancelled a small number of flights in and out of Dublin Airport, while others are subject to delays. Winds are forecast to remain strong throughout… pic.twitter.com/mq0XSkqlT0 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 20, 2024

Ryanair flight from Birmingham to Cork has been forced to divert to Shannon airport - the flight was due to arrive at 2.05 pm.

Some services at Cork Airport have been cancelled, with many others facing delays

Passengers are being advised to contact their Airline directly.

