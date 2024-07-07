Play Button
Former All-Ireland winning football manager and TD John O'Mahony has died

Former All-Ireland winning football manager and TD John O'Mahony has died
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Former All-Ireland-winning football manager and TD John O'Mahony has died.

The 71-year-old managed his native Mayo, Leitrim, and Galway during his career - guiding the Tribesmen to All-Ireland success in 1998 and 2001.

He also guided Leitrim to only their second-ever and last Connacht title win in 1994.

He later turned to politics - serving as Fine Gael TD for Mayo from 2007 to 2016, and as a senator until 2020.

O'Mahony is survived by his wife and five daughters.

In a statement, Taoiseach Simon Harris paid tribute to a 'good friend and colleague'.

