Former Green Party leader, Trevor Sargent, is set to serve in four Waterford parishes following his ordination into the Church of Ireland over the weekend.

The former TD will now serve at Waterford, Tramore, Annestown and Dunmore East.

He says tackling homelessness and climate change are his priorities as he enters the priesthood.

Commenting on his ordination, Reverend Sargent says the priesthood is not that different to politics – despite what people may think:

“Take away the collar and there’s a huge amount of pastoral work in politics”, he said.

“You get really harrowing situations in politics that are between you and the person you’re dealing with and nobody else – and that’s very much like a priest.”

Image: cashelanglican.org

