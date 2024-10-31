Former Irish Boxing President from Waterford found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager

The Former President of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) will be sentenced in December after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager.

67 year old Gerry O'Mahony of Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford was convicted after a week long trial in Waterford Circuit Court.

The court heard he sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a date in 2010 after being a trusted figure in her life.

According to the Irish Independent, Gerry O'Mahony had pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the then-teenager when his trial opened on October 23rd 2024.

Ralph Reigel, from the Irish Independent, says Mr. O'Mahony could only be named once he was found guilty.

"There is certainly going to be some character evidence and a lot of mitigating factors put into evidence.

"But I think it was significant yesterday that the Jury had considered their verdict for a number of hours.

"When they came back with the unanimous guilty verdict, there was an application for bail but the judge basically said no."

Gerry O'Mahony is due to be sentenced in December.

