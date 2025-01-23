Former Irish soldier Cathal Crotty re-sentenced to two years in prison

Former Irish soldier Cathal Crotty (22) has been re-sentenced to two years in prison for attacking Natasha O’Brien in Limerick city in 2022.

The sentence was handed down by the Court of Appeal after the DPP successfully appealed the original sentence, which was fully suspended.

In what was described as a “vicious, unprovoked attack,” Cathal Crotty knocked Natasha O’Brien out on in Limerick city on the 29th of May 2022.

He broke her nose and she suffered severe concussion, extensive bruising; and continues to battle PTSD and depression as a result of the attack.

After considering the potential impact on his career in the Irish Defence Forces, the sentencing judge handed down a fully suspended three-year sentence.

The DPP appealed that sentence on the grounds of undue leniency, arguing that excessive weight was given to mitigating factors, especially his future in the army.

Lily Buckley BL, for the DPP, described it as “excessively merciful and lenient.”

Cathal Crotty’s barrister, Brian McInerney, accepted it was a lenient sentence but not unduly lenient.

Aside from consequences for his livelihood, he said there was significant other mitigation in the case, including his early plea and previous good character.

Sentence

The judges described the case as "clear cut" and said Mr. Crotty should be punished for his actions.

