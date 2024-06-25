Former RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman dies aged 68

Former RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman has died aged 68, his family have said.

Mr Gorman, from Sligo, worked for RTÉ for more than 40 years and was its northern editor at the time of his retirement in 2021.

He had been diagnosed with cancer in 1994.

Gorman was RTÉ’s Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001.

He famously interviewed Roy Keane after the footballer’s row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Ireland team’s Japan 2002 World Cup training camp on the island of Saipan.

Mr Gorman also tracked down poet Seamus Heaney on a Greek island after he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

He died on Tuesday surrounded by his family. Mr Gorman is survived by his wife Ceara, children Joe and Moya, sister Mary and brother Michael.

In a statement, his family said he was a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him.

