Former Tipperary judge jailed for sexual abuse of young men 30 years ago

Former Tipperary judge jailed for sexual abuse of young men 30 years ago
29/04/2024 Judge Gerard (Gerry) O'Brien of Old School House, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, County Tipperary he was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in December of sexually assaulting six young men between 1991 and 1997 when he worked as a teacher at a Dublin secondary school. Photo Collins Courts
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A former circuit court judge has been jailed for four years for the sexual abuse of six young men 30 years ago.

59-year-old Gerard O’Brien, of Slievenamon Road, Thurles, County Tipperary, was convicted of eight counts of sexual assault and one charge of attempted rape.

At his sentencing, trial judge Alexander Owens said of Mr. O'Brien, who has no arms, that he "misused his disabilities to take advantage of his victims".

He handed down a total sentence of five years and nine months with the final 21 months suspended.

Reporting by Andrew Lowth

More to follow..

