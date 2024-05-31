Former Tipperary judge jailed for sexual abuse of young men 30 years ago

A former circuit court judge has been jailed for four years for the sexual abuse of six young men 30 years ago.

59-year-old Gerard O’Brien, of Slievenamon Road, Thurles, County Tipperary, was convicted of eight counts of sexual assault and one charge of attempted rape.

At his sentencing, trial judge Alexander Owens said of Mr. O'Brien, who has no arms, that he "misused his disabilities to take advantage of his victims".

He handed down a total sentence of five years and nine months with the final 21 months suspended.

Advertisement

Reporting by Andrew Lowth

More to follow..

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.