Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has passed away at 56 following a two-year battle with non-small cell lung cancer.

The news was revealed early this morning following a Facebook post from her husband, Dennis Troper, who said Wojcicki was "not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many."

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki's passing.

My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many.

Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time."

Current CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai wrote to employees earlier in the morning mourning the loss of the former Head of YouTube. He noted that "Susan was one of the most active and vibrant people I have ever met", saying, "Even as I write this, it feels impossible to me that it’s true."

"I feel so fortunate to have spent so many years working with Susan closely, as I’m sure many of you do -- she was absolutely loved by her teams here. Her time on earth was far too short, but she made every minute count."

