Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has passed away at 56 following a two-year battle with non-small cell lung cancer.

The news was revealed early this morning following a Facebook post from her husband, Dennis Troper, who said Wojcicki was "not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many."

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki's passing.

My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many.

Advertisement

Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time."

Current CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai wrote to employees earlier in the morning mourning the loss of the former Head of YouTube. He noted that "Susan was one of the most active and vibrant people I have ever met", saying, "Even as I write this, it feels impossible to me that it’s true."

"I feel so fortunate to have spent so many years working with Susan closely, as I’m sure many of you do -- she was absolutely loved by her teams here. Her time on earth was far too short, but she made every minute count."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Homecoming celebration organized for Clonmel's Daire Lynch

 By Odhrán Johnson
Entertainment 2

Disney reveals live-action Lilo and Stitch movie teaser

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Teenager (16) missing from Wexford located "safe and well"

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement