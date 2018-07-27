Pilots union Forsa says they are ready to get back to talks with Ryanair to try to resolve the ongoing dispute.

20 flights will be cancelled next Friday as around 100 Irish-based pilots stage a 4th day of industrial action.

It is part of a row over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.

The 3,500 passengers affected will get a refund or be accommodated on another flight.

Ryanair Spokesperson Kenny Jacobs says next Friday’s cancellations will go ahead.

He said:

“We asked Forsa to meet us on Wednesday, they refused that and called another strike. The small number of cancellations next Friday will go ahead. We have always been open to meeting Forsa and we want to get down to proper negotiations and end this charade. Let’s just get on with this.”

