Four people have been arrested in Co. Wexford as part of Operation Thor, a Garda sting targeting organised crime.

The operation saw eleven houses in the Enniscorthy area searched simultaneously at 6:30am today.

In excess of 50 uniformed Gardaí and detectives from the Tipperary, Kilkenny-Carlow, Waterford and Wexford divisions supported by the South Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit took part in the operation.

Gardaí seized cash, satellite navigation systems, walkie-talkies, a car key reader, cigarettes and financial documents.

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s were arrested – as well as a woman in her 20s.

All are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Garda stations in the South East

The search remains ongoing.

