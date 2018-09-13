Four people have been arrested in Co. Wexford as part of Operation Thor, a Garda sting targeting organised crime.
The operation saw eleven houses in the Enniscorthy area searched simultaneously at 6:30am today.
In excess of 50 uniformed Gardaí and detectives from the Tipperary, Kilkenny-Carlow, Waterford and Wexford divisions supported by the South Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit took part in the operation.
Gardaí seized cash, satellite navigation systems, walkie-talkies, a car key reader, cigarettes and financial documents.
Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s were arrested – as well as a woman in her 20s.
All are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Garda stations in the South East
The search remains ongoing.