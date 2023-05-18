Play Button
Play Button
News

Four children found alive in Amazon jungle two weeks after plane crash

Four children found alive in Amazon jungle two weeks after plane crash
Amazon Rainforest, Tom Fisk for Pexels
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Four indigenous children have been found alive and in good health in the Colombian Amazon rainforest, more than two weeks after their plane crashed.

The children - who are 13, nine, four and 11 months old - were found wandering through thick undergrowth in Columbia.

Over 100 soldiers were deployed by authorities after the plane crashed on May 1st.

Authorities earlier this week found the bodies of the pilot and two adults, including the children's mother.

Advertisement

Sniffer dogs and helicopters were also used in the operation - which blasted out a recorded message from the kids' grandmother instructing them to stop moving.

Rescuers were led to believe there were survivors after coming across a shelter built out of sticks and branches along with a baby's drinking bottle, scissors and a half-eaten piece of fruit.

Speaking before the children had been found, a rescuer said: "We think that the children who were aboard the plane are alive. We have found traces at a different location, away from the crash site, and a place where they may have sheltered,"

President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, tweeted the news, saying they had been located "after an arduous search".

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

Tipperary father tells inquest of son’s quad bike death on family farm

 By Beat News
Waterford News 2

Student arrested following alleged attack at Waterford secondary school

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Young boy assaulted by classmates in Meath

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement