Four children found alive in Amazon jungle two weeks after plane crash

Four indigenous children have been found alive and in good health in the Colombian Amazon rainforest, more than two weeks after their plane crashed.

The children - who are 13, nine, four and 11 months old - were found wandering through thick undergrowth in Columbia.

Over 100 soldiers were deployed by authorities after the plane crashed on May 1st.

Authorities earlier this week found the bodies of the pilot and two adults, including the children's mother.

Sniffer dogs and helicopters were also used in the operation - which blasted out a recorded message from the kids' grandmother instructing them to stop moving.

Rescuers were led to believe there were survivors after coming across a shelter built out of sticks and branches along with a baby's drinking bottle, scissors and a half-eaten piece of fruit.

Speaking before the children had been found, a rescuer said: "We think that the children who were aboard the plane are alive. We have found traces at a different location, away from the crash site, and a place where they may have sheltered,"

President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, tweeted the news, saying they had been located "after an arduous search".

Después de arduas labores de búsqueda de nuestras Fuerzas Militares, hemos encontrado con vida a los 4 niños que habían desaparecido por el accidente aéreo en Guaviare. Una alegría para el país. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 17, 2023

