At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada.

The Fredericton Police say at least four people are dead.

The incident in New Brunswick is ongoing.

Police are urging people to stay in their homes with their doors locked.

More to follow.

Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss