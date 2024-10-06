Four Gardaí injured in Carlow after male (20s) drove dangerously and failed to stop

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 20s following a road traffic incident in Co. Carlow on Saturday, 5th October 2024.

Shortly before 9 p.m., while on active patrol, Gardaí attempted to stop a car on O’Brien Road, Carlow.

The vehicle failed to stop and was driven dangerously, striking several Garda vehicles before being successfully intercepted a short time later.

The driver, a male in his 20s, was arrested under the Road Traffic Acts and brought to a Garda Station in County Carlow. The other occupants of the car were uninjured.

Following the incident, four Gardaí were taken to St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny for medical assessment, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage, to make it available to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The arrested man is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at 3 p.m. on Sunday, 6th October.

