Update 10.05pm: A mass shooting during a video game tournament in the US state of Florida has left at least four people dead, a source has said.

The person who opened fire at the Jacksonville Landing shopping centre died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon that the suspect, a white male whose identity authorities are still seeking to confirm, had died.

He did not elaborate but said the shooting site had since been secured.

Several other people were taken to hospitals.

Sounds of the shooting were captured as the gaming tournament was being live-streamed.

Authorities said they have finished clearing the scene and there were no additional suspects.

Mr Williams said the suspect was dead at the scene and they are still working to identify the male.

Mr Williams did not give any details on the number of people killed or wounded.

The centre contains restaurants and shops along the St Johns River.

The GLHF Game Bar at the Landing was hosting a Madden 19 video game tournament at the time of the shooting.

Update 8.04pm: Multiple people are dead and “many” have been “transported” to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront shopping centre in Jacksonville, police in the US state of Florida have said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one suspect is dead at the scene after the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, but it was unknown if there were other suspects involved.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay far away from the Jacksonville Landing.

Police barricade a street near the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Laura Heald)

The department says to “stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. Stay away”.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding.

“Swat is doing a methodical search inside The Landing.

“We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any other information, but also warned news media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St Johns River.

The GLHF Game Bar at the Landing was hosting a Madden 19 video game tournament at the time of the shooting.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Earlier:There have been “multiple fatalities” at a shooting in Jacksonville, police in the US state of Florida have said.

The shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department warned the public that the area was not safe, describing the incident as a “mass shooting” in a tweet.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting”

Multiple fatalities are at the scene, many of which have been transported.

Breaking: Reports of a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing during a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. Audio reveals sounds of gunfire during the tournament. pic.twitter.com/HOrW2yj24Q — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 26, 2018

