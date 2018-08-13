Cigarette butts, sweet wrappers, plastic bottles and cans are the most common rubbish in Irish rivers, beaches and harbours.

The latest IBAL survey found 40 percent of waterways are littered.

Only 4 of 50 areas surveyed by the group were deemed “Clean to European Norms”.

County by county in the South East, Wexford has the most littered locations, with four marked on the list.

Curracloe Beach, Kilmore Quay and Rosslare Harbour are deemed ‘moderately littered’, while the River Slaney is marked as ‘littered’.

In Waterford, Tramore is also listed as ‘moderately littered’ while the River Suir at the city is said to be ‘heavily littered’.

In Carlow, the River Barrow at Carlow town is marked as “littered”, while in Kilkenny the River Nore is said to be a ‘moderately littered’ spot.

Finally in Tipperary, the River Suir at Clonmel is also listed as ‘moderately littered’.

