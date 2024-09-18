Four men appear in court in relation to South East drug seizure

Four men have appeared in court in relation to a drug seizure in the South East.

Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organized Crime Bureau made the arrests after cocaine worth an estimated 7 million euro was seized earlier this week.

The four men are facing 2 charges each including possession with intent to sell or supply.

The court heard of bail applications in the cases of three of the accused.

They are 47-year-old Dean Kinsella, of The Lodge, White Park, Arklow, Co Wicklow, Karl Dowling, who is 52, and has an address at Birch Close, Ferrybank, Co Waterford and 52-year-old PJ Kinsella of Ballyoughter, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford.

All three were remanded in custody with consent to bail under strict conditions, which include independent sureties, curfews, and signing on at various Garda Stations.

The fourth man, 31-year-old Wojceich Kuzio of Main Street Arklow, Co Wicklow – didn’t apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear in court again on Monday – where such an application could be made.

Reporting: Andrew Lowth