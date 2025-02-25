Play Button
News

Fourth arrest made in connection with fatal assault of Quam Babatunde

Fourth arrest made in connection with fatal assault of Quam Babatunde
Quam Babatunde
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have made a fourth arrest in connection with the fatal assault of Quam Babatunde in Dublin City Centre ten days ago.

It happened at South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper in the early hours of Saturday 15th February.

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Three other men have been charged and have since appeared before the courts.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

South East wins big at Irish Takeaway Awards

 By Rachael Dunphy
Entertainment 2

Pitbull announces return to Ireland for summer gig

 By Aoife Kearns
Kilkenny News 3

Gardaí re-appeal for information in connection with missing Kilkenny woman

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement