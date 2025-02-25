Fourth arrest made in connection with fatal assault of Quam Babatunde

Gardaí have made a fourth arrest in connection with the fatal assault of Quam Babatunde in Dublin City Centre ten days ago.

It happened at South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper in the early hours of Saturday 15th February.

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Three other men have been charged and have since appeared before the courts.

Investigations are ongoing.

