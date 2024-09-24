Play Button
French farmer making round-trip of Ireland in tractor

Image: Chantal Pape via actu.fr
Aoife Kearns
A French farmer is traveling around Ireland on a tractor fulfilling a promise he made in a pub here 10 years ago.

He's calling it the 'Tractor Tour de Irlande' - like the Tour de France.

Patrick Quéré is driving around the country in a tractor after being inspired by the movie 'Straight Story'.

The film follows an man who learns his brother is critically ill, however he cannot drive to visit him.

Instead, he embarks on a trip riding a lawn mover to get there.

But the catch this time? Quéré's tractor is cabinless, meaning he will have no roof on his tractor.

Quéré, who is from north-west France, visited Ireland for his 50th birthday, and promised himself he would return for his retirement.

He's currently making his way across the country, before returning home to France on October 3rd.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.
