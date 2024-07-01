Free contraception scheme extend to include women aged 32-35

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced the roll out of free contraceptives for women in the 32 to 35 age group.

It means all women aged from 17 to 35 are now covered under the scheme.

The initiative was first introduced in September 2022 and covers the cost of GPs, family planning, student health and primary care centres.

Mr Donnelly said there has been great feed back since the introduction of the scheme.

Advertisement

"It's a very inclusive scheme, it includes consultations with your general practitioner, medicines, any devices, fitting of any devices.

"Certainly the feed back we're getting is very strong from women using the scheme, who are delighted that it's free and also delighted to be able to get into their GP to have a discussion."

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.