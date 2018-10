Free interrailing tickets are up for grabs

17 October 2018

12,000 free interrailing tickets are up for grabs for 18-year-olds across the country.

The European Commission is encouraging young people to get out and discover Europe.

Irish 18 year olds can apply from the 29th of November online via the Discover EU initiative.

Entries close on the 11th of December.

