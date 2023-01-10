There's free puppy care classes in the South East this weekend

Have you bitten off more than you can chew with your new puppies' training needs?

First-time puppy owners in the South East can now avail of free Puppy Care Classes this weekend.

Many households across the region may have welcomed new four-legged friends into their family in the last few months and these classes are suitable for the entire family.

While it is always exciting to get to know a new pup, this period of time can also prove challenging for many, who can struggle to properly settle their new family member into the home.

Advertisement

This is why the expert in-store teams at Petmania are reminding puppy parents to register to take part in this free Puppy Care class.

These classes will cover everything new pet owners need to know about their new charges, with a range of topics including diet and nutrition, grooming, house training, parasite control, exercise and play, socialisation, and most importantly, basic behaviour training.

The next set of training sessions will take place this Saturday, January 14th, at Petmania Stores in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

Emily Miller of Petmania says: 'The classes last about an hour and take place on the second Saturday of the month.

Advertisement

"Topics covered include exercise, food, grooming when to see the vet, house training and your puppy’s social behaviour. Join us on Sat 14th at your local Petmania store. Classes are free and there is a goodie bag worth €30 for all attendees.

Pet owners can register online and find out more information as petmania.ie.