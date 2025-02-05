Free School Book Scheme extended to include Leaving Cert students

The Free School Books Scheme is being extended to Leaving Cert students from September.

The new Minister for Education has today received Government approval to roll out the scheme for those in the senior cycle.

It's the final stage of the initiative to be introduced and will be available to all pupils in the public school system.

Some 400,000 students, enrolled in approximately 672 post-primary schools and over 80 special schools, will benefit from the extension of the scheme.

Minister Helen McEntee says it will remove a major barrier to education for many families.

"A significant amount of funding has been secured 123 million overall.

"I want to make sure that it can be rolled out as quickly and effectively as possible so there will be access to early funding for now.

"There will be guidelines put in place, there will be supports put in place for schools as well to make sure they can go through the tender process as quickly as possible," she said.

Schools will be provided with an Administration Support Grant to assist with the roll-out and implementation of the scheme and to relieve any additional administrative burden.

The Post-Primary Schoolbooks Scheme means that:

schoolbooks, as well as core classroom resources such as journals, copybooks, dictionaries and calculators, will be provided for all students in post-primary schools in the Free Education Scheme. There is no need for parents or guardians to buy or rent these items

schools will be provided with sufficient funding to cover the costs of providing these items

schoolbooks are the property of the school and must be returned at the end of the school year or at the end of Junior/Senior Cycle

The Department of Education says it is issuing guidance shortly on the scheme for post-primary schools and any post-primary schools with queries about the scheme can contact the department directly.

