Free tyre inspections across country as part of Road Safety Week

This week is Road Safety Week with tyre safety the focus on day one.

The RSA has several initiatives to promote good driver behaviour to save lives and reduce collisions.

Campaigns on distracted driving, child safety, and pedestrian awareness are scheduled for later in the week.

The Irish Tyre Industry Association is offering free pressure checks and thread depth inspections across the country today. A visit to www.itia.ie will lead motorists to their nearest ITIA registered dealer.

ITIA claims poor tyre conditions can lead to 14 road deaths a year and almost two-thirds of road users don't check their tyres.

Learn more about tyre safety with the RSA by watching this video here or by downloading a copy of Your Guide to Tyre Safety here.

Here are some tips and information for keeping your tyres safe:

Carry out tyre checks every time you take your car or motorcycle out on the road

Look out for any bulges, cracks, cuts, or grazes

Ensure your tyres are inflated to the current level for your car

Check your tyre tread depth – the recommendation is to replace a tyre if below 3mm. New tyres are 8mm. The legal minimum tread is 1.6mm.

A motorcycle legal limit is 1mm

To date this year, a total of 138 lives have been lost on Irish roads. This is 2 less when compared to the same date last year.

