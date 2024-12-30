FREENOW reveals what we left in taxis this year

FREENOW revealed that Ireland tops the list as Europe’s most distracted country, with items accidentally left behind in taxis ranging from engagement rings to a sandwich maker.

Irish passengers forgot a total of over 6,000 items in FREENOW taxis over the past 12 months, accounting for 24% of all items lost across Europe.

Ireland was closely followed by Germany (18%), Poland (15%), the UK (14%) and Spain (10%) who all ranked in the top five most forgetful countries.

Top 5 items left behind in taxis this year:

1. Mobile phones

2. Bags

3. Wallets/purses

4. Keys

5. Headphones

More unusual items were also discovered in the back seats of taxis. These included violins, cowboy hats, electric guitars, golf clubs and hair straighteners.

Some more unusual items forgotten included a sandwich maker, dentures, spaghetti and a stethoscope.

December is the busiest time for lost property requests, with passengers seemingly more forgetful over the festive period.

