News

French man jailed for 20 years for repeatedly raping his wife

2YXFBWB Avignon, France. 16th Dec, 2024. Gisele Pelicot leaves the Avignon courthouse after hearing the defence's final plea at the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot accused of drugging her for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France, in Avignon, on December 16, 2024. Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Dominique Pelicot, who drugged and raped his wife and allowed 50 other men to rape her while unconscious, has been jailed for 20 years in France.

He also kept 20-thousand photos and videos of the attacks and abuse on his computer.

Victim Gisele Pelicot says the trial was a very difficult ordeal, and was among those there to hear dozens of verdicts and sentences being handed down today.

Crowds of supporters have gathered outside and applauded as she arrived.

She says she was inspired to keep fighting for justice by her grandchildren.

"They are the future and for them I wanted to really put this struggle forward."

Sky's Siobhan Robbins was at the court in Avignon.

"He is 72 now which means he will likely die in jail. In court, his daughter shouted at him; 'you will die alone like a dog in jail'.

"He has begged for their forgiveness and that will not come."

Dominique Pelicot repeatedly drugged his then wife and invited strangers to rape her while she was unconscious.

In total 51 men have been handed sentences totaling more than 400 years.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

