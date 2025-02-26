Fresh calls for free online car history portal

There are fresh calls for a free online car history portal to be developed in Ireland. It would include information like mileage and whether a car had been wrote off.

The State is facing calls to roll out a free car history website to be created that would include vital details for vehicle owners nationwide.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) says it would help prospective buyers of second-hand cars make informed decisions as well as making the roads safer.

Similar databases are already up and running in twenty EU countries.

Chair of the CCPC, Brian McHugh explains how it would work.

"This would be a portal or a website whereby all the useful information for consumers would be in one place and freely accessible and when they are buying a second-hand car they could get information on the mileage history of the car, whether it has been written off, whether it was imported, whether it has been subject to any safety recalls so when the consumer makes one of the biggest financial decisions that people can make, they can make it with the full information."

He says a lot of this information is already collected but is not readily available to buyers. "Insurance companies would have databases available and do provide some of that information currently to government but we think more information can be provided on cars that have been written off. What we would like to see is this portal being set up so that it is easily accessible and freely available."

Conor Faughnan is a transport commentator. He says there have been issues with rolling out systems like this because of GDPR.

"How secret can your cars mileage be? For information like that (which is) essentially benign information, I see no good reason why it shouldn't be an open source. "If the motorist, the buyer, knew that this was a State database, so the mileage is correct and a record of a crash repair is correct then the consumer would be better informed."

He believes it could work well. "There are private car history checks some of which are very good and quite cheap to the consumer, and I would definitely recommend using them before buying a second hand car. It would certainly be useful if there was an official State sanctioned database that would give the car's mileage which is logged every time it does an NCT."

