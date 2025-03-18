Fresh calls for free schoolbook scheme to be extended to private schools

A number of TDs are calling for the Government's free schoolbook scheme to be extended to private schools.

The initiative will be rolled out at primary and secondary schools in the Free Education Scheme from September.

The extension of providing books for senior cycle students will be sourced from funds outlined in Budget 2025.

Parents who make the decision to send their children to fee-paying schools shouldn't be left out of the free schoolbook scheme.

That's the opinion of a Fine Gael TD, who claims the Government scheme is excluding up to 6% of the population.

Fine Gael TD for Louth Paula Butterly says that parents who 'make sacrifices' to send their children to private schools would benefit.

"Not all these fee-paying schools are holly-jolly, hockey sticks schools where everything is bright and breezy. We do have parents that make sacrifices and choose a school that they feel is right for their child."

Paula Butterly says fee-paying schools are being excluded. There is a significant amount of parents that can't necessarily afford the schoolbooks that they could actually buy the schoolbooks but we don't means test it. We've rolled it out and we've made it a discussion now of fee paying against non fee paying."

She told Newstalk Breakfast: “Simply because this is a scheme aimed at parents and the children going to school.

“At the moment now in September, we’ll have a full rollout to non fee paying schools which will account for, give or take, 94% of all students in the country.

“At this stage we’re excluding, give or take, 6% of those and I think, a bit like child benefit, we have to be inclusive rather than exclusive.”

Last month, Education Minister Helen McEntee, announced the free book initiative would be extended to Senior cycle students in the Free Education Scheme.

