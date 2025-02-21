Fresh weather alert issued for Wexford and Waterford this weekend

Met Éireann has issued new weather warnings in the South East this weekend.

The national forecaster is warning of wind and rain in coastal counties including Wexford and Waterford.

The status yellow alert is for all coastal counties around the south and west of the country from 2am Sunday night and will be in effect until 3pm Sunday afternoon.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Status Yellow - Wind and Rain warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford, Wicklow.

Very strong and gusty southerly winds together with spells of heavy rain.

Advertisement

Possible Impacts:

• Difficult travel conditions

• Localised flooding

• Fallen trees & loose debris

• Poor visibility

Valid: 02:00 Sunday 23/02/2025 to 15:00 Sunday 23/02/2025

When that lapses there will be a status yellow wind warning for north western counties Sunday night.

Advertisement

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow weather says tomorrow will be the clearest for a few days.

"Another noisey night again in store on Saturday night and a very very wet and windy Sunday morning. It really is going to be a rough morning.

"Strongest winds into the west coast but really strong winds right across the country on Sunday. So, if you have something to do outside tomorrow is the day to do it."

For more information visit www.met.ie.