Fundraiser to be held in honour of Matthew Healy

A fundraiser for sick children is being held in honour of Matthew Healy, who was found unresponsive in a car in Dunmore East, in Waterford in February, and died later in hospital.

Today would have been Matthew's 7th birthday.

To mark it, a motorcycle and vintage car run will be held in Watergrasshill in Cork on Sunday with all proceeds and donations to Make A Wish.

His father James chose the charity to reflect Matthew’s fun and adventurous character.

Advertisement

James says while his life has been changed forever, there is no room for negativity.

"I have an opportunity of life here in front of me - albeit forever changed - and there's going to be parts of us forever broken.

"It's still an opportunity - and it can be a lovely life.

"I just think if Matthew had the same opportunity he'd grab it with both hands and I think it would be a massive insult to the loss he has suffered to do anything other than that," he told Red FM.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.