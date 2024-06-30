Funeral details announced for Avuzwa Idris (17) who died in e-scooter collision

The funeral details have been announced for 17-year-old Avuzwa Idris who tragically lost his life in a collision involving an e-scooter and a bus in Waterford City.

The young man, from Crystal Mews, the Cork Road in Waterford, was travelling with his friend, 15-year-old Gilbert Collins when the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 27th).

Avuzwa Idris was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly passed away in University Hospital Waterford. Gilbert Collins was pronounced at the scene.

The two friends have been remembered by their respective family, friends, neighbours, and the wider community with a tremendous outpouring of tributes online.

Advertisement

The funeral details have been released for young Avuzwa Idris.

A Memorial Service will take place at Maranatha Christian Community Church, 1b Poleberry Link Rd, Manor, Waterford (X91 WKR8) on Wednesday (3rd July) at 6:30 pm.

Avuzwa’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday (4th July) Maranatha Christian Community Church, from 10 am with removal at 12 noon to Kilbarry Cemetery for burial on arrival.

A statement on RIP.ie reads; "The family and his Christian Community appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time."

Advertisement

A book of condolence is open online for Avuzwa Idris where a message of sympathy can be left.

Sympathy cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

The funeral for Gilbert Collins, who also lost his life in tragic incident, will take place on Tuesday.