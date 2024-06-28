Funeral details announced for Gilbert Collins (15) who died in e-scooter collision

The funeral details have been announced for 15-year-old Gilbert Collins who tragically lost his life in a collision involving an e-scooter and a bus in Waterford City.

The young man, from Ardmore Park, Ballybeg in Waterford, was travelling with his friend, 17-year-old Abuzwa Idris when the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 27th).

Gilbert Collins was pronounced at the scene. Abuzwa Idris was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly passed away in University Hospital Waterford.

The two friends have been remembered by their respective family, friends, neighbours, and the wider community with a tremendous outpouring of tributes online.

Advertisement

The funeral details have been released for young Gilbert Collins.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy's Funeral Home, 45A Johnstown, Waterford (X91 FW4A), on Monday, July 1st, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Prayers on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 12.00 noon in Tom Hennessy's Funeral Home, 45A Johnstown, Waterford, followed by removal to Kilbarry Cemetery, Link Road, Ballybeg, Waterford for burial on arrival.

A statament on RIP.ie reads; "the Collin's family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time".

Advertisement

An online book of condolence is now open for Gilbert Collins where a message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

The funeral details for Abuzwa Idris, who also lost his life in tragic incident, have not yet been released.