Funeral details announced for late Nicole Morey

Photo: RIP.ie.
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The funeral details have been announced for the late Nicole Morey who died on on Tuesday in Limerick as a result of a dog attack.

Nicole Morey died on the night of her 23rd birthday.

Ms Morey, a native of Limerick City, had returned to a home she was renting in Fedamore, Co Limerick, around 11.30pm, last Tuesday night.

When she turned the keys in the house, she was attacked by her four dogs.

A senior Garda source confirmed this Thursday evening that “all four” dogs were dogs that are included on a “restricted dog breeding list” and are all banned in the UK, however no such ban exists in the Republic of Ireland.

Nicole is sadly missed by her mother Lisa, father Patrick, her stepparents Joseph and Nicola, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents Gerry Morey and Teresa O’Donnell, cousins, other relatives and her many friends.

A funeral service Nicole will be held on Monday, June 10th, at the Holy Family Church, Southill.

She will be laid to rest afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

An online book of condolence is now open to the public.

One tribute posted to the book of condolence reads: "Such a tragedy to a beautiful young girl. 💔 To Nicole's rarents and family, seeing all the comments describing Nicole's beautiful caring personality holds testament to how much she was loved. Rest in Peace Nicole."

