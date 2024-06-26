Play Button
Funeral details announced for late Tommie Gorman

Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The funeral arrangements for former RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman have been announced.

The renowned broadcaster died aged 68 after being diagnosed with cancer in 1994.

He died on Tuesday surrounded by his family. Mr Gorman is survived by his wife Ceara, children Joe and Moya, sister Mary and brother Michael.

Mr Gorman, from Sligo, worked for RTÉ for more than 40 years.

He was RTÉ’s Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001 where he became their Northern editor at the time of his retirement in 2021.

He famously interviewed Roy Keane after the footballer’s row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Ireland team’s Japan 2002 World Cup training camp on the island of Saipan.

Following his retirement from RTÉ he went on to write a book, Never Better, My Life in Our Times, and continued as a journalist, writing a column for The Currency.

In his final work with RTÉ, Tommie presented an insightful documentary Ireland, Cancer and Me, a personal account of living with a cancer condition.

Funeral Arrangements

He will be laid to rest following a funeral mass at 2pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Ransboro Co Sligo on Saturday.

He will be buried afterwards in Kilmacowen Cemetery in Sligo.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed for those who can not attend.

In the publication on RIP.ie, a statement read: "“Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him, his memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

 

