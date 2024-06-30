Play Button
Funeral details announced for young man who died in Kilkenny workplace accident

Joleen Murphy
The funeral details have been announced for 17-year-old Luke Crosbie who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident in County Kilkenny.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the village of Freshford, in the north of the county.

Emergency services and gardaí rushed to the scene at a construction site. However, the local teenager tragically died at the scene.

The funeral details have been released for young Luke Crosbie.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home Freshford (R95 C44T) on Monday evening from 5pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in Clontubrid Church (R95 Y627) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery Freshford.

Luck Crosbie is sadly missed by his parents Kathleen and Nigel,his two brothers and sister, and his extended family and friends.

An online book of condolence is now open for Luke Crosbie where a message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

