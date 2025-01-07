Funeral for 13-year-old boy who died in quad bike accident takes place today

The funeral of a teenage boy who lost his life in a quad bike accident near Newry will take place later today.

13-year-old Tiarnan Trainor died in an incident just outside Killeavy on January 2nd.

He was taken to The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the incident where he later passed away.

He is being described as the loved and cherished son of Conor & Majella Campbell, Conor’s partner Sharon and Majella’s partner Scott.

Tiarnan is also brother to Aimee and Ellie-Mae and grandson of Donal & Mary Trainor and Gervase & Teresa Campbell.

His funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Jonesborough followed by burial afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dublin Road, Cloughoge.

