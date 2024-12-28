Funeral for Wexford mother Paul Lawlor underway today

The funeral for Wexford woman Paul Lawlor is underway this afternoon.

The 32-year-old mother of one was found unresponsive at her home in Gorey in the early hours of Thursday, December 19th.

Her funeral mass took place this morning in St Marks Church, Springfield in Dublin and will be followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Paula is described as being 'forever loved and very sadly missed by her heartbroken family'.

A live stream of the service is being made available online.

Ms. Lawlor's death notice reads: "Beloved daughter of the late Sheila and Brendan and adored granddaughter of the late Eamon and Kathleen.

"Paula will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her heartbroken family especially her adored daughter Layla Rose, all her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and wide circle of friends."

The full funeral details can be found on RIP.ie.

