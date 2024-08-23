Funeral of Nell McCafferty taking place this afternoon

The funeral of Nell McCafferty is taking place in Derry.

The journalist and feminist campaigner died earlier this week at the age of 80.

The iconic figure, who blazed the trail for women, was born in Derry’s Bogside in 1944.

The journalist passed away at a Donegal nursing home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

She was known for speaking out against injustice and is best known as a trailblazing activist who spoke out about the scandals in the Catholic Church and the Kerry Babies Case.

Nell was also an advocate for women’s rights and was on the 1971 condom train which brought back illegal contraception from Belfast.

Fearless and feisty, as she’s been described the Taoiseach, she wasn’t afraid to speak out.

Nell was also on the infamous 1971 condom train and wasn’t afraid to challenge those in power.

Advertisement

President Michael D. Higgins paid tribute to the iconic feminist and campaigner.

"Nell McCafferty was a pioneer in raising those searching questions which could be asked, but which had been buried, hidden or neglected. Indeed, this is one of the aspects which was most remarkable from the very beginning in her work."

Her funeral mass is taking place this afternoon in St. Columba's Church, Longtower, in Derry.

A private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Advertisement

An online book of condolence is now open.

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.