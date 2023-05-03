Funeral of young Waterford student who drowned takes place today

The funeral mass took place today of a young Waterford man who died in a tragic drowning accident last week.

The late Cian Nugent (21) was with a number of people who got into difficulty in the sea at Whiting Bay, in Ardmore at around 1.30pm, last Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded quickly, and the Coast Guard rescued three people from the water - the other two left safely.

However, Cian was one of the men taken from the water and was pronounced dead after being brought by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Rip.ie shared the information of Cian's mass today and says, "Cian is deeply mourned by his heartbroken parents Paul and Naoive, brothers Jamie and Oisín, uncles, aunts, many other relatives, neighbours, friends and his College Community at UCC."

Requiem Mass for Cian took place at 12 noon in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Old Parish with Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A recording of Cian's Funeral can be viewed here from 6 p.m. today.

