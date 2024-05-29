Play Button
Further arrest made over 2010 murder of Lee Slattery

The Garda logo on a lamp, © PA Archive/PA Images
Another arrest has been made as part of the investigation into the murder of a man in Limerick almost 14 years ago.

The body of Lee Slattery, 24, was discovered on the Delmege House estate near Moyross on May 31st, 2010.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on Tuesday (May 28th), who is being detained at a Limerick Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Earlier this month, a woman in her 30s was arrested in the Limerick area.

Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested in the Limerick area, and were later released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí said.

Two other men were then arrested and on Friday were released without charge along with the woman aged in her 30s.

To date, 24 arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, including Tuesday’s arrest.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Garda station at 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

By By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

