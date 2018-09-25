GAA Players use cow medicine to soothe aching limbs.

25 September 2018

GAA players and physiotherapists alike are resorting to a more unusual remedy to ease their limbs and joints after grueling training sessions, Uddermint!

Intended to be used by dairy farmers for cows suffering from mastitis, the miracle cream is now being utilized to treat a number of ailments from stiff muscles to chest and sinus infections.

Tipperary -based vet Eamon O’ Connoll vouches that the cream doesn’t contain any “magical miracle ingredient” just has good ole’ “healing qualities.”

“It heats up the body and gets the blood flowing due to the peppermint oil,” he continued.

A spokesperson for Cleanline Farm Services in Tipperary town said that they have been stocking the udder goodness for 20 years and that customers from all walks of life come in and pluck it off shelves, according to The Irish Times.

“It’s mostly dairy farmers who come in and buy it, but we get lots of physiotherapists and people with arthritis coming in to purchase it-and dog owners looking to treat their pets sore limbs. It’s been in the country for 20 years, but has really kicked off in the last few years,” he said.

Medical experts caution that people should always consult their doctors before using any products- especially ones like this- because erm, well it’s for cows.

Share it:













Don't Miss