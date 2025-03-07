Garda admits inciting two men to rape a woman

A Garda has admitted inciting two men to rape a woman.

Garda Shane Flanagan, with an address in Ennis, Co Clare, also pleaded guilty to a number of offences arising from his impersonation of the woman online.

Between the 18th of November 2020 and the 20th of December 2020, Shane Flanagan admitted inciting another man to rape the woman.

He also admitted inciting another man to rape her between the 22nd of November 2020 and 18th of December 2020.

The court heard the woman has no difficulty with the 39-year-old garda being named but doesn’t wish to be identified herself.

Flanagan also pleaded guilty to impersonating her on Facebook, and on a website used as a social network for the fetish community; for the purpose of inviting people to attend at her home to visit violence upon her; a second woman, and a child.

As well as the incitement and endangerment charges, he also admitted having four child sexual abuse images at his home in Ennis on the 17th of January 2021.

His sentence hearing is due to take place in June.

Reported by Frank Greaney

