Garda appeal for info on three missing teenagers: Michelle (13), Alisha (14) and Shane (15)

Missing: Michelle (13) and Alisha (14)

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public regarding the whereabouts of three missing teenagers.

The three teens are missing from Co. Meath since Saturday, 14th January 2023.

13 year old Michelle Aifuaw and 14 year old Alisha Macken are both currently missing from the Ashbourne area of Meath and believed to be in each other's company.

Michelle is described as being 5’7 in height, with a medium build and with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket with a fluffy hood, grey army trousers and with a red top.

Alisha is described as being 5’5, with blonde hair and stocky build and blue eyes. When last seen, Alisha was wearing a black top, blue tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Missing: Shane (15)

In a separate appeal to the public, Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Shane Whelan

Shane has also been missing from Ashbourne, Co. Meath, since Saturday, 14th, January 2023.

Shane is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with blonde hair. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit with black runners.

Gardaí believe both girls Michelle and Alisha are together however, they are investigating the whereabouts of Shane as a separate incident.



Anyone with information on the teenagers' whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.