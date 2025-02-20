Play Button
Garda fitness test to be made easier to encourage new recruits

Commissioner Drew Harris inspecting the 319 new Gardaí (195 from intake 193, and 124 from intake 201) at todays Attestation Ceremony at the Garda Training College, Templemore, An Garda Síochána has grown to an organisation of 14,758, the largest number of sworn Gardaí in the history of the State. Pic:Mark Condren/RollingNews.ie/Pool
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
The Garda fitness test is to be made easier to encourage new recruits.

The force is relaxing the rules to encourage more people to join.

Sit-ups and push-ups are now being removed while the bleep test is being made easier.

The fitness test will also be standardised instead of having different versions for men and women and older and younger candidates.

According to the Irish Times, 162 out of 520 candidates didn't pass the fitness test last year.

A huge Garda recruitment campaign is currently underway, with the aim to recruit 5,000 Gardaí in the next five years.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Rohan

