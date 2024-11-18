Garda footage reveals scale of search site in Jojo Dullard murder investigation

Searches are continuing on the Kildare Wicklow border in the investigation in to the disappearance and murder of Jo Jo Dullard.

Gardaí sealed off an area of land a week ago, as part of their search for information and a fresh video appeal for information by Gardaí has revealed the large scale search on the site.

The 21-year-old was last seen in November 1995 in Moone in Co Kildare.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any Garda station/

They are appealing to anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

The 9th November 2024 marked the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of Josephine "Jo Jo” Dullard.

On the 9th November 1995, Jo Jo travelled to Dublin where she spent the evening socialising in Bruxelles Bar, Harry Street, Dublin 2.

She missed her last bus home to Kilkenny that evening and instead at 10pm boarded a bus to Naas, Co. Kildare and then intended to hitch hike the rest of the way home to Callan, in Co. Kilkenny.

Jo Jo hitched a lift from Naas to the slip road on the M9 motorway at Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. At approximately 11.15pm Jo Jo hitched another lift to Moone, Co. Kildare.

In Moone, Jo Jo made a telephone call to her friend Mary Cullinan at 11.37pm. During that call, Jo Jo told Mary that a car had stopped for her and she was going to take the lift. This was the last known interaction with Jo Jo Dullard.

The following morning, Friday the 10th November 1995, Jo Jo Dullard’s sister, Kathleen, reported her missing and a missing persons investigation commenced.

Jo Jo was 21 years old when she disappeared. Jo Jos’ father, John, died before she was born and her mother Nora died from cancer in 1983.

Jo Jo was the youngest of five siblings, her sisters Mary, Nora and Kathleen and brother Thomas.

The disappearance of Jo Jo has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, by the investigation team based at Naas Garda Station.

