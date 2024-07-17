Garda on trial accused of sexual assault at Garda Station

A serving garda has gone on trial accused of the sexual assault and false imprisonment of a woman at a Wicklow garda station almost four years ago.

William Ryan (38) has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault and not guilty to one count of false imprisonment of a woman at Aughrim Garda Station, Main Street, Aughrim, Co Wicklow on September 29th, 2020.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mr Ryan is a serving garda and was the sole member stationed at Aughrim Garda Station.

On Wednesday, prosecuting senior counsel Maurice Coffey told the jury in his opening speech that they must decide the case dispassionately and solely on the evidence, leaving aside any bias or sympathy.

He outlined that Aughrim Garda Station is a “one-man station” and does not open 24 hours a day.

Prosecuting counsel told the jury it is expected the woman will say she went to Aughrim Garda Station shortly after 10am on the day in question because her son's car had been seized by gardaí in a neighbouring county the night before.

She had contacted Mr Ryan, who invited her to come to the garda station.

Mr Coffey said the complainant is expected to say that Mr Ryan invited her into the station through a side door.

She will say that after they discussed her son's matter, Mr Ryan then asked her to stand up and is alleged to have made a comment “that's some arse,” before grabbing and slapping her buttocks.

The court will hear that the woman tried to leave, but Mr Ryan allegedly prevented her by locking the side door of the station. Mr Ryan then made some lewd comments.

Mr Coffey said it is anticipated that the woman will give evidence that she showed Mr Ryan a photo of herself in a bikini in an attempt to satisfy him, then he grabbed her breast.

The court would hear that Mr Ryan then propositioned the complainant, asking her to go upstairs and telling her that she didn't have to touch him, just stand there.

He said the complainant will say she went upstairs with Mr Ryan and into a shower room where she stood facing away from him and could hear him making moaning noises.

She will also say that Mr Ryan then took her hand and placed it on his penis, but she pulled away.

Mr Coffey told the jury it is expected they will hear evidence that Mr Ryan then sexually assaulted the complainant.

In other evidence, the jury were also shown maps of Aughrim village and plans showing the layout of the garda station.

A member of the Garda mapping section agreed with Breffni Gordon BL, defending, that the public office is on the ground floor of the building, and there is no public access to the building's second storey.

The jury were also shown photos of the interior of Aughrim Garda Station.

A member of the garda technical bureau, who took the photos, agreed with Mr Gordon that he was informed before going to Aughrim Garda Station that an allegation involving a sexual element had been made against a serving member of the force, but that he was not made aware of the details.

The trial continues before Judge Elma Sheahan and the jury.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/ or visit Rape Crisis Help.

By Eimear Dodd

