Garda trainees in Tipperary threatened with disciplinary action after complaining of maggots in food

29 August 2018

Gardaí-in-training who allegedly found maggots and plasters in their food were threatened with disciplinary action when they complained.

According to the Daily Star, a number of class representatives approached management at Templemore College in Tipperary last week with concerns.

Staff at the college rejected their criticisms.

It is understood several students were told that they could face disciplinary hearings.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss